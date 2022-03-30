Wet weather continues, with rain changing to snow

MADISON (WKOW) - The on-and-off, mostly 'on', wet weather continues through Wednesday with increasing rain chances into the night.
Scattered to widespread rain showers continue Wednesday, with moderate to heavy showers more possible for the SE corner of the viewing area. Make sure to keep the umbrella handy throughout the afternoon/evening/tonight.
Anywhere from 1-2" of rain is possible.
Showers and thundershowers are possible tonight, with higher chances of general non-severe storms to the SE where more moisture will settle.
Overnight, into early Thursday morning, the rain will likely transition to a mix and then to light snow showers throughout the morning. The snow will likely fall within the 3 AM - 9 AM time frame across the region.
This will possibly impact the Thursday morning commute. Slushy accumulation on the roads is possible, nonetheless wet roads.
Higher accumulations are possible to areas N. of Madison, with a range of a trace of snow to 4 inches of snow possible for some. Although, due to the recent warm conditions, it is more likely the snow melts fast and comes down quick being less of a disturbance than most winter systems.
The colder air on the backside of the system will drop highs to a range within the 30s Thursday.
Snow chances will fizzle by the afternoon, drier weather returns Friday.
More rain/mix chances pop up through the weekend into early next week.