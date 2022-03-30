 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
northwest of a line from Dodgeville to Madison to western
Sheboygan county, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with accumulating
snow and slush. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy, wet snow for a 2 to 3
hour period of time is expected to fall during the morning
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Wet weather continues, with rain changing to snow

MADISON (WKOW) - The on-and-off, mostly 'on', wet weather continues through Wednesday with increasing rain chances into the night. 

Scattered to widespread rain showers continue Wednesday, with moderate to heavy showers more possible for the SE corner of the viewing area. Make sure to keep the umbrella handy throughout the afternoon/evening/tonight.

Anywhere from 1-2" of rain is possible. 

Showers and thundershowers are possible tonight, with higher chances of general non-severe storms to the SE where more moisture will settle.

Overnight, into early Thursday morning, the rain will likely transition to a mix and then to light snow showers throughout the morning. The snow will likely fall within the 3 AM - 9 AM time frame across the region.

This will possibly impact the Thursday morning commute. Slushy accumulation on the roads is possible, nonetheless wet roads. 

Higher accumulations are possible to areas N. of Madison, with a range of a trace of snow to 4 inches of snow possible for some. Although, due to the recent warm conditions, it is more likely the snow melts fast and comes down quick being less of a disturbance than most winter systems.

The colder air on the backside of the system will drop highs to a range within the 30s Thursday. 

Snow chances will fizzle by the afternoon, drier weather returns Friday.

More rain/mix chances pop up through the weekend into early next week.

