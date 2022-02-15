Windy and milder, winter storm outlook

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - While Tuesday brought a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise with highs expected to reach the mid-30s.
Winds will increase, becoming breezy by this afternoon. SE winds with sustained values around 15-20 mph are expected, with gusts up to 30 mph.
Continued breezy conditions through majority of Wednesday, leads to temperatures rising overnight. Lows will be 'high' and well above average, as well as high temperatures for Wednesday.
Wednesday highs could range from low-to-high 40s across S. WI. Warmer values to the S/SE near the IL state line.
A winter storm is expected to impact parts of the Midwest.
There's still uncertainty on the exact impact it'll have on Wisconsin. A couple scenarios are possible. Either the system reaches S/SE parts of the state, bringing rain/snow/mix Wednesday into Thursday, clipping the viewing area. Or, it misses us all together.
A few spotty, rain/mix showers are possible Wednesday.
Although, as for the snow/mix, it is looking like the trend is higher amounts to the south with the biggest impacts within a narrow band crossing through parts of central and northern IL.