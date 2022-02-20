Windy and warm, wintry mix ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday brings windy and warm conditions across southern Wisconsin! Much different weather than Saturday.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for the following counties in our viewing area: Dodge, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth. It will go into effect from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected here, potentially leading to downed tree limbs and a few power outages.
Gusty conditions are expected for all across S. WI.
Strong SW winds will pull in much warmer air, leading to highs ranging from the 40s and 50s. Areas in Dane Co. and to the S/SE seeing the low-to-mid 50s for some. The warmest day of the year so far.
Dry and sunny to start Sunday with increasing cloud cover.
Wintry mix precipitation chances begin Monday, likely Monday evening and night into Tuesday. Sleet to freezing rain are possibilities for south central WI.
Best chance of accumulating snow is for areas in the northern parts of the viewing area, counties closer to central WI.
Much of the area is expected to receive accumulating ice from freezing rain, if surface temperatures are cold enough Monday night into Tuesday.
This could lead to impacts on the roads for the start of the work week.