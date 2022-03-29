Windy and wet days ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - The last 'full-day' of dry weather is here until Friday.
Chilly weather continues with most days ahead below the typical high this time of year which is 50 degrees. Wednesday is the only day above that with a forecast range in the upper 50s.
Windy conditions began Tuesday, with SE winds/gusts up to 35 mph.
Breezy days are ahead through majority of the week. Gusts up to 15-25 mph almost every day through the work week.
Highs will range within the 40s most of the days.
Rain chances begin Tuesday evening, starting with light rain moving in from the W/SW. Overnight, moderate to heavy downpours are possible at times as well as general thunderstorms staying below severe limits.
Wednesday looks to be the wettest day, bringing rain scattered to widespread rain chances throughout the day. Grab the rain gear!
Colder air moves in Thursday, switching rain to snow/mix chances.
Friday brings the return of dry weather.