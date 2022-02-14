Windy, warmer days ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - While Valentine's Day has been warmer than the weekend, it was still a bit chilly but it doesn't last for long.
Highs hit the 20s and will reach new categories in the coming days, the 30s/40s.
Winds will switch from the NE to SE Tuesday, becoming breezy during the afternoon, pulling in warmer air. Sustained speeds around 10-20 mph are likely, gusts up to 30-35 mph into Wednesday.
This will bring a big rise in temps, above average values for the region, all due to the incoming system and next winter storm expected to hit parts of the Midwest.
As of now, the exact track and impacts are still uncertain. Although, it looks like S/SE parts of the region are the only ones in the state who have a shot at seeing some rain/mix/snow due to being clipped by the edge of the system.
While the system is taking more of a south track, it is still possible.
The chance is higher for the SE, and would likely see a rain/mix starting Wednesday evening or night. Overnight, temperatures will drop and the rain/mix would turn into more of a snow/mix with straight snow for some on Thursday. Accumulations would likely be a trace to 1/2" for some.
States to the south, southeast look to get the most impact from the storm.