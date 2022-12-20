 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
several inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause
sporadic power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 25
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Winter storm impacts Thursday & Friday

Winter Storm Timeline

MADISON (WKOW) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for three 27 News counties. 

Those counties are Juneau, Richland and Adams. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Saturday. 

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the rest of the viewing area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to fall through Tuesday until we bottom out around 0 degrees overnight. Wednesday (the first day of Winter) will be quiet and cloudy ahead of our next winter system.

Light snow develops Wednesday evening and overnight, but the intensity of the snow should strengthen by late Thursday morning as winds pick up. Right now, it looks like around 4-8 inches of powdery snow is likely. Plus, with winds gusting up to 40-50 mph through Thursday, a whiteout is possible at times, which would cause blizzard warnings if it happens. Wind chills will fall to 20 to 30 below zero Friday.

Our storm departs early into Friday, but it will linger to our east for a while. Winds will still be higher, likely blowing snow through Friday, which would lead to lower visibility. Winds will calm through Saturday, but cold temperatures and wind chills will remain through Christmas. More light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday.

