Winter storm impacts Thursday & Friday

MADISON (WKOW) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for three 27 News counties.
Those counties are Juneau, Richland and Adams. The warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Saturday.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the rest of the viewing area from 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures will continue to fall through Tuesday until we bottom out around 0 degrees overnight. Wednesday (the first day of Winter) will be quiet and cloudy ahead of our next winter system.
Light snow develops Wednesday evening and overnight, but the intensity of the snow should strengthen by late Thursday morning as winds pick up. Right now, it looks like around 4-8 inches of powdery snow is likely. Plus, with winds gusting up to 40-50 mph through Thursday, a whiteout is possible at times, which would cause blizzard warnings if it happens. Wind chills will fall to 20 to 30 below zero Friday.
Our storm departs early into Friday, but it will linger to our east for a while. Winds will still be higher, likely blowing snow through Friday, which would lead to lower visibility. Winds will calm through Saturday, but cold temperatures and wind chills will remain through Christmas. More light snow is possible Sunday night into Monday.