...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Occasional light freezing rain and sleet will develop
this evening and continue into Tuesday, mixing with or changing
over to snow. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to one inch
and ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions may develop overnight and
continue on Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Patchy light freezing rain was developing
early this evening across west central into south central WI and
moving to the north. Roads were becoming slippery in the
Wisconsin Dells area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Winter Weather Advisory due to incoming snow, freezing rain, sleet

MADISON (WKOW) - The dry conditions won't last much longer, as a winter system brings precipitation ranging from snow to sleet to freezing rain to rain to certain locations in southern Wisconsin. 

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Starting Monday night, precipitation will start to fall across the region.

Counties closest to central WI will see mainly snow, while the rest of us will see mainly freezing rain with a possible transition to sleet, ending with light snow as the system begins to exit.

Ice accumulations of .10 to .25" are possible. Higher amounts are expected for areas to the SE, and mainly outside of the viewing area by the lakeshore. 

Snow totals will remain low for most, with a forecast of 0-1" for majority of the viewing area. Although, for those in the most northern half of S.WI and closest to central parts of the state, higher totals are likely and could range from 2-4 + inches of snow by the time the event ends.

Timing ranges from mainly Monday late-evening/night into Tuesday late-afternoon/early evening. 

Impacts from the event include, most likely difficult travel conditions Tuesday. An icy glaze on the roads could lead to hazardous road conditions.

Wednesday brings colder temperatures, highs in the teens.

Another wintery system arrives likely Thursday into Friday morning, bringing light snow to the region. 

