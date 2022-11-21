Wednesday at 10: Wisconsin company advancing forensic DNA analysis

FITCHBURG (WKOW) — A company headquartered in Fitchburg has developed new technology that could benefit scientists across the world.
Promega's Spectrum CE technology advances the field of capillary electrophoresis (CE), which scientists use to analyze DNA.
Lisa Misner, the Genetic Identity Training Development & Technical Support Manager at Promega, said the new system allows analysts to look at 8 different components instead of the six components to which they are currently limited.
"We are pushing the innovation of CE," she said. "We're pushing the capabilities of it. We could have stayed stagnant at six colors and just tried to make new kits in that configuration, but by opening it up to eight colors, now we can start developing a whole new generation of kits, and who knows where that will take us."
Wednesday on 27 News at 10, Caroline Dade takes you inside a Promega lab and shows you how the new technology could benefit law enforcement trying to solve cold cases.