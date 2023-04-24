What's old is new again: Uncovering an old Madison public market ahead of new construction

MADISON (WKOW) — From farmers' markets to high-end restaurants, Madison has a rich history when it comes to food.
Starting back in the early 1900s, a public market was used in the capital city. Now, more than a century later, Madison leaders are using the old idea to bring a new public market to life.
"In general, people love to eat here and they love to drink and part of what we're trying to do here in the market is to honor that past history of public markets," said James Shulkin, a Madison Public Market Foundation board member.
Thursday on 27 News at 10, join Wake Up Wisconsin's Rebecca Ribley as she digs deeper into the history of public markets in Madison. Tune in to for an exclusive tour which maps out the plan to transform an old fleet building into a state-of-the-art gathering space.