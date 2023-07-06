Woman accused of stealing money from nonprofit makes first court appearance

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The attorney for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a veterans organization says she's ready to make good on the situation.
60-year-old Jodi Nogay made her first court appearance Thursday. She's the founder of a nonprofit called "We Run They Fly." Nogay organized events like run to raise more than $130,000 to donate to Stars and Stripes Honor Flights.
According to a criminal complaint, Nogay kept nearly $100,000 for her own use on things like spa treatments, Amazon orders and groceries.
In court Thursday, she was banned from contacting Honor Flights.
"We would also like to add the condition that she not handle any money or donations for any fundraisers or other charity events," Milwaukee County District Attorney, Matthew Westphal, said.
Nogay was released without bail. Her attorney says she's trying to put the case behind her.
"I think Joni Nogay had every intention of being a community servant and one thing led to another," Dan Adams, Nogay's attorney, said. "And she is ready to make good on the situation."
According to the criminal complaint, Nogay wrote a letter to Stars and Stripes Honor Flight saying, "I am truly remorseful and pledge to do the best I can to make things right. I intend to mail a monthly check to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight."
Our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, says they checked with Honor Flight and in the two months since Nogay wrote the letter, she has sent no additional funds.