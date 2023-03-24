WWII veteran's remains return to Middleton after nearly 80 years

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - The community celebrated the return of a World War II hero Friday night.
William "Sonny" Simon was killed in action during the war. Now - almost 80 years later - his body is back in Wisconsin. William's remains were flown from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. He was then escorted by a Middleton Police Department convoy from Milwaukee to Middleton.
Later in the night, the convoy arrived on University Avenue from the Beltline, where William was greeted by vehicles from the Middleton Fire Department flying the American flag.
The convoy escorted William all the way to Hubbard Avenue, where his childhood home is located. Members of the community gathered to welcome the hero home and show their respects.