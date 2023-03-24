 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be sharp cutoff of amounts to
the northwest. On the other hand there will be a potential for
some pockets of locally higher snowfall approaching 6 inches,
especially for eastern Green, east to southeastern Dane, and
east to southern Dodge counties bordering the winter storm
warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

WWII veteran's remains return to Middleton after nearly 80 years

  • Updated
  • 0
WWII Veteran

Tonight the Middleton community celebrated the return of a World War 2 hero.

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - The community celebrated the return of a World War II hero Friday night.

William "Sonny" Simon was killed in action during the war. Now - almost 80 years later - his body is back in Wisconsin. William's remains were flown from Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska to Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. He was then escorted by a Middleton Police Department convoy from Milwaukee to Middleton.

Later in the night, the convoy arrived on University Avenue from the Beltline, where William was greeted by vehicles from the Middleton Fire Department flying the American flag.

The convoy escorted William all the way to Hubbard Avenue, where his childhood home is located. Members of the community gathered to welcome the hero home and show their respects.

