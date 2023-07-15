 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF OF
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has EXTENDED the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This extended advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will continue
to move from northwest-to-southeast today, causing the air
quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to remain in the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southwestern Wisconsin
within the Mississippi River Valley. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'You Are Latin Pride' mural celebrates Latino diversity in Asheville

'You Are Latin Pride' mural celebrates Latino diversity in Asheville

The piece, titled "You Are Latin Pride," is on Hilliard Avenue and depicts the diversity of the Latino community in Asheville.

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) -- A mural celebrating Latin pride is now on display in Asheville.

The piece, titled "You Are Latin Pride," is on Hilliard Avenue and depicts the diversity of the Latino community in Asheville.

Lead artist Leslie Reynalte said she started planning for the piece in October. She said it was the largest project she's ever taken on. But, with help from her mentors and some careful planning, Reynalte was able to complete the mural to honor her community.

"This is for the whole community, everyone," Reynalte said. "So, I want them to be able to appreciate the bright colors of the artwork, but also for the members of the Latino community to just be able to feel proud to be in Asheville."

This is the first of three pieces coming to Asheville as part of Buncombe County's Creative Equity Mural Project, which will decorate county-owned walls with art promoting racial equity.

